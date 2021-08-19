Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.