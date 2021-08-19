Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,252 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.