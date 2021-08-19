Whittier Trust Co. Invests $374,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $34,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.