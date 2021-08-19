Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,447 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 70.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.