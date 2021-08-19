Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.