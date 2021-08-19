Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.