Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.18. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.