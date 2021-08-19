Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

