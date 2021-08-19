Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $141.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

