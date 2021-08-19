Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 491.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $201.13. 179,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,995. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

