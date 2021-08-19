Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Critical Survey

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.87%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.43 $33.13 million $1.36 15.35 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 819.48 $69.78 million ($0.63) -14.59

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

