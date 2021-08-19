Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. 5,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

