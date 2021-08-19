Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

WYGPY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.49. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

