Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Reaches $490,028.76 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00015996 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $490,028.76 and $15,656.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.68 or 1.00027369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.00909239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00710006 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.