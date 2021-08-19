WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of WVFC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. WVS Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. bought a new position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.61% of WVS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

