WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.
WW traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
