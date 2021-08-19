WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

WW traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

