XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

