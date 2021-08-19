XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $110.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

XPO stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

