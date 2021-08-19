XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.