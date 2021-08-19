XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%.
Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.