Ycg LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.08% of AON worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,842. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

