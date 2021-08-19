Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4934 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

