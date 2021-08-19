YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.39.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,010 shares of company stock worth $16,336,792. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

