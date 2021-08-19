Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.27. Yorkton Equity Group shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$30.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

