YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $329,169.66 and approximately $184,997.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,179 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.