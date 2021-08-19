Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 142,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,353. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -0.35.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.