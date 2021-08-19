Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 81,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $675.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

