Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Genpact posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,466. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.