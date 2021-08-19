Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.38 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.