Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $680,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 860,349 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 4,481,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,508. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $834.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

