Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.16 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $457.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.