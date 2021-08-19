Zacks: Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce sales of $57.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $213.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

