Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

