Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. black and white Capital LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

