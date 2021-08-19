Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.27 million and the highest is $50.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $726,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

