Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of RL opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $10,320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

