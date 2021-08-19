Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,284 shares of company stock valued at $80,058,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

