Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 594,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,045. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $139,068,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

