Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. FS KKR Capital also reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FSK opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

