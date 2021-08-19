Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.67. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

