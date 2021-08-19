Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYXH opened at $31.23 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

