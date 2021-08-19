Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

