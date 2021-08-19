Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

