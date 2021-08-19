Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

