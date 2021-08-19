Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Hold

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

OTRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTRK opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

