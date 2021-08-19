Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Sell

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of RXRX opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

