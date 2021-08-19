Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Strong Sell

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.