Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

