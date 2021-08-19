Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

GBIO opened at $23.28 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

