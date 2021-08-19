Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to “Hold”

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ATXI stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

