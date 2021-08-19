Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €92.60 ($108.94). Zalando shares last traded at €92.60 ($108.94), with a volume of 412,175 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

